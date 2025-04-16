NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $32.52 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for about 1.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Ovintiv worth $32,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Ovintiv by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

