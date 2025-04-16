NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $440.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.85 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

