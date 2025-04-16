NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,942,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ONEOK by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.