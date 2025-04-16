NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,942,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ONEOK by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
ONEOK Price Performance
Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.