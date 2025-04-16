NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 229 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,003,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

