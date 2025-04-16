NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 9,312 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.3% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $72,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit stock opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.08. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $713.56.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

