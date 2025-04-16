NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

NIKE stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. NIKE has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

