Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 59949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.
