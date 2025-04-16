Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.40. 117,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,803,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

