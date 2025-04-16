Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Rating Increased to Hold at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $22.65 on Monday. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $209.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,265.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). Norwood Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle acquired 2,563 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $67,740.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,890.24. This represents a 20.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 42,200.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

