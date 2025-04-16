Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nova by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,383,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,517,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,370,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,015,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,169,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,358,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,985,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nova by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 713,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,455,000 after acquiring an additional 65,281 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $186.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.31. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $289.90.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.83.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

