NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 6.8% on Analyst Downgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as low as $104.35 and last traded at $104.58. Approximately 119,082,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 312,554,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.20.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.20.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
