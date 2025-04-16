NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,284,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,175% from the previous session’s volume of 179,190 shares.The stock last traded at $26.69 and had previously closed at $26.65.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $966.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFXI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,170,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,805 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,167,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,556,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,668,000 after acquiring an additional 144,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Featured Stories

