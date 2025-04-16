OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

OCA Acquisition Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

