Omaha Corp Boston Sells 16,828 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,828 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $196,719.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,305,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,786,871.13. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

On Friday, April 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,768 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $145,427.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $868,453.32.

On Monday, April 7th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,438 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $146,022.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $570,726.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $401,318.13.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $149,017.23.

Boston Omaha Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BOC opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $455.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Omaha

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 188.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.