Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

