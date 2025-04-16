OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 440.5% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cfra Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

