Onsemi Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 37,943 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the average volume of 23,152 put options.
ON has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.
NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 13,048,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,522. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
