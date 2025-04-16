Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 23,771 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $6,706,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.