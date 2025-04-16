Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.28 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,319.67. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,849,960. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $284.82 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $230.39 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.