Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.07 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.68.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

