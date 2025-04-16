Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.81 Million in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

