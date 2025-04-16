Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,046.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,270.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

