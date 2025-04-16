Operose Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOTFree Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 684,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,416,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.