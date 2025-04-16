Operose Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 684,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,416,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

