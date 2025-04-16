Operose Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 303.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,787,000 after buying an additional 114,502 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after acquiring an additional 139,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 287,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

