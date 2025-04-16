Operose Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 149.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 353,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 166,185 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 161,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 148,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,168 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

