Operose Advisors LLC Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 35.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HP by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 183,741 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in HP by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 161,418 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

