Operose Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Operose Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of EMR opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

