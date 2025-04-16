Operose Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 312,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after buying an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

