Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.6% Following Insider Selling

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $129.79 and last traded at $131.77. Approximately 1,625,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,920,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.94.

Specifically, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.12.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $368.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after acquiring an additional 121,874 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,590,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

