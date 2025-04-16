Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 618.2% in March

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oriental Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLCLY

Oriental Land Stock Performance

Shares of Oriental Land stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.