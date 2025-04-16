Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 618.2% in March

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oriental Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.
