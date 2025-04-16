Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The stock traded as high as C$33.47 and last traded at C$33.05, with a volume of 206104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.48.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.69.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.33, for a total value of C$273,250.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 5,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.20, for a total value of C$162,275.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,966 shares of company stock worth $875,571. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -88.33%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

