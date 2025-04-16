Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

