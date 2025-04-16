Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,236,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.95.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.2 %

PLTR stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.92, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

