Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as low as $94.61 and last traded at $94.91. 37,864,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 71,890,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.81, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

