Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $28.34. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 3,438,764 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,385,000 after purchasing an additional 221,561 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,388,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,848,000 after purchasing an additional 584,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,916,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after buying an additional 486,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

