Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 804.8% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
