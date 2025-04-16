Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 804.8% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

