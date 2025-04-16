Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 24.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 1,161,696 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 42.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 24.4% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

