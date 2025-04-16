Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Pason Systems stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.00. 59,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.53. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.43 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$875.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

