Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.96%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

