PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.84.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 2,433,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,434,138. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

