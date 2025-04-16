PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PCS Edventures! Trading Up 9.3 %

PCSV opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. PCS Edventures! has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get PCS Edventures! alerts:

About PCS Edventures!

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.