Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.26. 182,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,667,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $959.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

