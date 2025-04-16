PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PG&E worth $40,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 9.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,692,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,541,000 after acquiring an additional 420,133 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG&E

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.