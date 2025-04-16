Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 14,274 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 47,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $176.14.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,286,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.