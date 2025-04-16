Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.06. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Piaggio & C. Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.31.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.