Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,396,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. The trade was a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.