Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,098. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

