Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raised to Outperform at Hovde Group

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $111.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,615,567.76. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,256. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

