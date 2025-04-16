POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 471,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

POET Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

