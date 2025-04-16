Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 672 ($8.89) and last traded at GBX 688 ($9.11). Approximately 25,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 115,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.16).

Pollen Street Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 731.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 78.80 ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollen Street Group Increases Dividend

Pollen Street Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 60.50 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. Pollen Street Group’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

