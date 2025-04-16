Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 672 ($8.89) and last traded at GBX 688 ($9.11). Approximately 25,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 115,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.16).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 731.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.22.
Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 78.80 ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pollen Street Group Company Profile
Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.
