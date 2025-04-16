Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLNGet Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 672 ($8.89) and last traded at GBX 688 ($9.11). Approximately 25,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 115,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($9.16).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 731.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 78.80 ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 60.50 ($0.80) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. Pollen Street Group’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

Pollen Street Group Company Profile

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

